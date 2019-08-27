Macron: France and US have reached agreement on digital tax

France and the US have reached agreement on the contentious tax that Paris intends to apply to giant digital economy firms, French President Emmanuel Macron says.

Macron says the two countries have agreed to work on an international agreement within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development by 2020.

France will not just abolish its tax once an international tax is implemented but will repay payments made under it, he said at a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump after the G7 summit.

Before heading to the summit, Trump had threatened to impose a tax on French wine in retaliation for the French move.