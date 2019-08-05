Macedonian karate fighters win 7 medals at Zagreb university championships

Skopje, 5 August 2019 (MIA) – Macedonian national karate team members won seven medals at the European Universities Combat Championships held in Zagreb from Aug. 1 to 3.

Boshko Zaborski, the national team’s coach and head recruiter, said the Macedonian team was one of the most successful at the Zagreb championships due to “their fighting spirit” as well as “dedication and professional attitude towards sports.”

Angjela Mojsovska, Goran Nikolovski, Roberto Ackovski, Monika Pendarovska, David Petkov, Sara Radichevska, Petar Spasenovski, Petar Zaborski, and Simona Zaborska—all of them Makpetrol karate club members—won either silver or bronze medals in various categories.

For the first time in the history of the European Universities Sports Association, four championships—karate, judo, taekwondo, and kickboxing—were held at the same time, making it the biggest EUSA event of the year.

Participants in the karate championships alone included fighters from 183 universities in 31 countries. /mr