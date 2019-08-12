0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Macedonian high school students win bronze at int’l computer science competition

Macedonian high school students Andrej Velichkovski and Andrej Shekjerov won bronze medals at the 2019 International Olympiad in Informatics that took place in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Aug. 4-11.

Magdalena Reed 11 August 2019 14:23
