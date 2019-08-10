0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Ljubotenski Bachila anti-tank mine victims remembered

A delegation from the President's cabinet laid flowers at memorials in the villages of Volkovo and Ljubanci honoring the eight army members killed 18 years ago at Ljubotenski Bachila.

Magdalena Reed 10 August 2019 14:56
Back to top button
Close