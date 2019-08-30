Legal challenges to Johnson’s parliament suspension take shape

London, 30 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Legal challenges to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament took shape on Friday even as the Conservative leader warned efforts to delay Brexit could prevent Britain from securing “the deal that we need.”

“I’m afraid that the more our friends and partners think, at the back of their mind, that Brexit could be stopped, that the UK could be kept in by parliament, the less likely they are to give us the deal that we need,” Johnson said in an interview with Sky News.

A failure to leave the European Union as promised to voters in an EU referendum “will do lasting and catastrophic damage to the major parties in this country,” he said.

Earlier Friday, a Scottish court rejected a motion aimed at blocking Johnson’s plan to, but brought forward a full hearing on the matter by three days.

Judge Lord Doherty of the Court of Session in Edinburgh decided against issuing an interim interdict – Scotland’s equivalent of an injunction – that would have prevented the suspension of parliament pending a full hearing next week, news agency PA reported.

The judge rescheduled the court’s full hearing from September 6 to September 3, citing the “interest of justice.”

Critics deem the plan to suspend parliament an attempt by Johnson to rob opposition lawmakers of time to block a no-deal Brexit, meaning Britain would leave the EU on October 31 without a negotiated settlement.

Johnson reiterated Friday that lawmakers will have “a lot of time” to debate Brexit before October 31, the date that has been set for Britain’s exit.

Protests against the decision to suspend parliament were due Saturday in several cities, including London. Organizers said they expect hundreds of thousands to take part.

An online petition against the suspension reached over 1.6 million signatures on Friday.

Earlier this summer, 75 British lawmakers filed the lawsuit in Edinburgh against the suspension.

Judge Lord Doherty said he was “not satisfied that it has been demonstrated that there’s a need for an interim suspension or an interim interdict to be granted at this stage,” the report said.

Joanna Cherry of the opposition Scottish National Party (SNP) – one of the lawmakers who backed the motion – told reporters after Friday’s ruling that it was “a victory for us.”

Downing Street welcomed the decision, saying it was “glad the court found against the interdict – there was no good reason to seek one, given the full hearing is due to take place next week, and the process of bringing the [parliamentary] session to an end will not start until the week commencing September 9.”

Johnson has said the break is necessary for his government to be able to formally launch its legislative agenda for the coming year.

According to the government, Brexit negotiators will meet with EU counterparts twice a week in September as part of efforts to negotiate a new deal.

Other legal bids to block the suspension have been filed with the High Courts in Belfast and London. Former conservative prime minister John Major said Friday that he would support such an endeavor as launched by anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller.

A hearing in London was scheduled to take place on September 5, she tweeted.

The leader of the oppostion Liberal Democrats’ Jo Swinson and Tom Watson, deputy leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said they would join Miller’s case. Watson wrote on Twitter that the suspension was “an unprecedented affront to democracy.”

Northern Ireland’s Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan said there would not be a hearing Friday in Belfast on an injunction against Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament.

Raymond McCord later told reporters in Belfast he would seek an injunction next week.