Leaked report: No-deal Brexit would bring food, medicine shortages 

Britain will face food, medicine and fuel shortages in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to government documents leaked to the Sunday Times newspaper.

Months of chaos at the country’s ports, a hard Irish border and rising social costs are also expected in the event that Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, according to the report.

The Times said the government report was compiled by the Cabinet Office to predict the most likely effects of a no-deal Brexit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to stick to an October 31 deadline for Britain leaving the EU – even if there is no deal in place to regulate the country’s departure. The EU has ruled out further negotiations on the deal agreed by Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, with no-deal scenario looking increasingly likely.

“This is not Project Fear – this is the most realistic assessment of what the public face with no deal,” a senior government source told the Sunday Times. “These are likely, basic, reasonable scenarios – not the worst case.”

Johnson will travel to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, a government spokesman said on Sunday. He will then go on to France for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

According to PA, Johnson plans to insist that in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit, there must be a new deal to replace May’s Withdrawal Agreement, which was rejected three times by the British parliament.

The main sticking point in the agreement was the backstop, a temporary arrangement to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in the event of no trade deal between Britain and the EU.