0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Laris Gaiser uses Racket case to attack Mogherini

La Verità journalist Laris Gaiser, who drew public attention by releasing recordings tied to the Racket case, published a video column attacking the EU and its outgoing High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

Magdalena Reed 11 August 2019 13:18
Back to top button
Close