La Verità video adds fuel to fire

The video showing two suspected extortionists leaving the home of an influential businessman has reinforced the public's existing cynicism about the country's politics while providing the government and opposition with yet another chance to blame each other for the scandal that took on international proportions.

Magdalena Reed 9 August 2019 10:12
