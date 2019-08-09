Kyrgyzstan’s former president detained as residence stormed by police

Moscow, 8 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Kyrgyzstan’s former president Almazbek Atambayev was taken into custody on Thursday as police troops stormed his residence outside the capital Bishkek, local media and Russian state news agencies reported.

More than 80 people have been reported injured in the operation, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Authorities in the former Soviet republic in Central Asia had been seeking to arrest Atambayev on corruption allegations upheld by the current president.

“It has been clear for some time that a stand-off between the current and former presidents was inevitable, especially after Atambayev said he would not work with the current president and would seek to ‘work around him,'” Eurasia expert Chris Weafer told dpa.

“The country was facing the prospect of two governments under the elected president and the former president,” said Weafer, a senior partner at the Eurasia-focused investment firm Macro-Advisory.

Kyrgyzstan’s current president, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, condemned his predecessor as a law enforcement officer was killed in an earlier attempted storming of the residence.

“Atambayev and his supporters put up armed resistance with the use of a firearm. They have gone far beyond the law,” Jeenbekov told parliament.

Atambayev, who served from 2011 to 2017, was stripped of his immunity from prosecution in June. The 62-year-old has rejected the allegations and in turn accused the current authorities of abuse of office.

A landlocked country bordering China, Kyrgyzstan has experienced two revolutions in the past two decades, in 2005 and 2010. Atambayev peacefully relinquished power at the end of his six-year term.