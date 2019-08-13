0_Macedonia.PortalBalkansBalkans.PortalPolitics

Kosovo Speaker: Ohrid Accord has democratized North Macedonia

Kosovo Parliament Speaker Kadri Veseli on the 18th anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Agreement has said 'the event is considered the greatest achievement in the efforts of the Albanians to live as equals' in North Macedonia.

Ilir Ajdini, Kosovo 13 August 2019 11:51
