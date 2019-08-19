0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choiceCrimeCrime.PortalPolitics

Katica Janeva to rule on dismissal of SPO’s prosecutors Fetai, Bubevski

Special public prosecutor Katica Janeva is to rule by 2 p.m. Monday  on whether SPO's prosecutors Fatime Fetai and Gavril Bubevski would be dismissed from SPO's 'Titanic 3' case.

Nevenka Nikolikj 19 August 2019 13:43
