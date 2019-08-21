0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Katica Janeva a victim in Racket case, says her lawyer

Katica Janeva is a victim in the Racket case and she will prove this, Janeva's lawyer Stevan Pavleski said Wednesday upon arriving at the Skopje-based Criminal Court where SPO's chief prosecutor is to appear before a pre-trial judge who should rule on the prosecutor’s request for detention on suspicion of abuse of office for private gain.

Nevenka Nikolikj 21 August 2019 19:58
