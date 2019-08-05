0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Justice Ministry asks Criminal Court opinion on extraditing Morina

North Macedonia's Ministry of Justice has submitted a request to the Criminal Court to issue an opinion on the extradition of KLA member Tomor Morina following his arrest and detainment on an Interpol warrant earlier this week.

Magdalena Reed 5 August 2019 18:19
