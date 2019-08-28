Johnson seeks parliament suspension, hampering bid to block no-deal

London, 28 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday sought a suspension of parliament from mid-September to mid-October, a move that could hamper efforts by lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit.

“This morning I spoke to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second sitting week in September, before commencing the second session of this Parliament with a Queen’s speech on Monday 14 October,” Johnson said in a letter to lawmakers.

Johnson’s plan will be considered in a Privy Council meeting at the

Queen’s Balmoral estate, according to local media reports.

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn had invited leading lawmakers and opposition leaders to discuss moves to thwart Johnson’s plan to leave the EU as scheduled on October 31, even if it means not having a deal in place on the country’s withdrawal from the bloc.

Wednesday’s move means that lawmakers are unlikely to have sufficient time to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson denied the suggestion that his move was motivated by a desire to force through a no-deal, however, saying in a statement that it would ensure “that there is good time before and after the European Council for Parliament to further consider Brexit issues.”

John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, referred to the move as a “constitutional outrage.”

“Shutting down parliament would be an offence against the democratic process and the rights of parliamentarians as the people’s elected representatives,” Bercow said.

Fellow Conservatives and opposition lawmakers slammed the move.

Conservative backbencher Dominic Grieve called it “outrageous,” saying that it could lead to a vote of no confidence in Johnson.

“This government will come down,” he said.

“So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit,” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said before the announcement.

“Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy,” she added.