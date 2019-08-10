Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in prison

Disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has committed suicide in his jail cell in New York, according to US news reports quoting law enforcement officials. Two weeks ago, dpa reported that Epstein was found inside his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan with marks on his neck that may have been self-inflicted. NBC cited two sources saying that Epstein may have tried to hang himself, and another source saying the injuries were not serious and questioning whether Epstein might be using it to get a transfer.

The 66-year-old registered sex offender pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and sex trafficking. A federal judge denied him bail after prosecutors argued that he is a flight risk and a danger to the public.

On July 8, in Manhattan Federal Court, Epstein was hit in a 13-page indictment with conspiracy and sex-trafficking charges that carry a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison.

Between 2002 and 2005 he allegedly sexually abused dozens of minors as young as 14 years old at his Manhattan mansion and Palm Beach, Florida, estate.

In 2008, the multimillionaire pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution and served 13 months in a Florida jail.

Epstein‘s plea in that case, which allowed him work release, has been the subject of intense controversy and led to the resignation of Trump administration Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who handled the case when he was U.S. attorney for Southern Florida.