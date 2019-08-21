Janeva transported to SPO’s office after being detained (live)

Skopje, 21 August 2019 (MIA) – SPO chief prosecutor Katica Janeva with a police escort has been transported to the main offices of the public prosecutor’s office after being detained in her home in Skopje.

Police is in front of the SPO’s offices and a police van has parked outside. No one is allowed to enter the building at the moment.

Earlier, police searched Janeva’s home in Skopje.

On Tuesday, Janeva was summoned for questioning at the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime involving the Racket case.

State Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski, his deputy Liljana Spasovska and Head of the Public Prosecution for Organized Crime Vilma Ruskovska will hold a news conference at 2 p.m.