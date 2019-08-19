0_Macedonia.Portal0_Slajder0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Janeva denies request to remove Fetai, Bubevski from Titanic 3

Special public prosecutor Katica Janeva has denied the request submitted by the defense lawyer in the Titanic 3 case to remove the SPO's prosecutors Fatime Fetai and Gavril Bubevski from the case.

Magdalena Reed 19 August 2019 15:34
Back to top button
Close