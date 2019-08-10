Italy’s Salvini seeks no-confidence vote to topple his own government

Rome, 9 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Italy’s right-wing League party on Friday announced that it would submit a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the Senate, in an attempt to force the government’s collapse and spark fresh parliamentary elections.

“Anyone who loses time is harming the country,” the League said in a statement.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister and head of the League party, pushed for Conte to step down on Thursday and said new elections were the “only alternative” to the current coalition with the populist Five Star Movement (M5S).

Tensions between the League and M5S have simmered for months. But Conte, who is not affiliated with either party, on Thursday accused Salvini of fabricating the latest government crisis and seeking an early vote to capitalize on good polling numbers for the League.

The M5S is the senior member of the current coalition after winning the last elections in 2018, but its support has waned this year. Party leader Luigi Di Maio on Thursday accused Salvini of putting his party’s interests ahead of those of the country.

Salvini’s party, popular for its anti-immigration stand in Italy, came top in May’s European elections and is currently polling around 34 per cent. That would likely allow him to form a new coalition with other right-wing factions.

Opposition parties, including the right-wing Fratelli d’Italia and the Social Democrats, welcomed the possibility of early elections.

Italy’s Senate is currently in summer recess. Parliamentary faction leaders will meet Monday afternoon to decide the next step, including whether to bring lawmakers back early.

The key votes are expected to take place around August 20, though Salvini is seeking an earlier resolution. The League is reportedly targeting elections for October 13, which would require a no-confidence vote by August 13. A more realistic date for elections appears to be the end of October or start of November.

Conte could submit his resignation to Italy’s president at any time but has said he will not resign before a no-confidence vote takes place. On Thursday he accused Salvini of hiding behind “rhetoric and media slogans” and called for him to explain “why he has decided to interrupt this government’s work so abruptly.”

Should the coalition end, it would be up to President Sergio Mattarella whether to call new elections, or select another party leader to see if they can cobble together a governing majority in parliament.

The coalition crisis came to a head on Wednesday when the M5S voted against a multi-billion-euro high-speed rail project between France and Italy. The League, which supports the project, convinced a majority of Senate lawmakers to keep it going.