Indian parliament strips Kashmir’s special status amid lockdown

New Delhi, 6 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – India’s parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution revoking Kashmir’s special status and cleared a bill to split the disputed state even as the region remained on a security lockdown and communication blackout.

The resolution, backing Monday’s decree by President Ram Nath Kovind to abolish Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, was adopted by the lower house of parliament, or Lok Sabha.

The contentious provision has for decades conferred special status to India-administered Kashmir and gave it significant autonomy.

The “Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill” that splits the state into two territories directly governed by New Delhi was also passed by 370 parliamentarians voting for the legislation, and 70 against.

The two crucial motions have now been ratified by both houses of the parliament – with the upper house, or Rajya Sabha, approving the measures on Monday.

Lawmakers from the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave a standing ovation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” or “Victory for Mother India.”

“Article 370 created a barrier between India and Kashmir which will come to an end,” federal Home Minister Amit Shah said, adding that its abolition would pave the way for fully integrating the region with India.

Opposition lawmakers raised questions over the constitutional validity of the measures, saying they were pushed through without seeking the consent of the state’s legislature, polity or people.

Article 370 allowed the state to have its own constitution, a separate flag and independence over all matters except foreign affairs, defence and telecommunications.

It was the basis under which the former princely state acceded to India when it was partitioned in 1947.

Another provision under Article 370, 35A, which gave special privileges to permanent residents such as getting state jobs and the exclusive right to own property in the state, also stands revoked.

The reorganization bill downgrades the region from a state into two federally administered territories: Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh. Jammu and Kashmir would still have its own legislature, while Ladakh would not.

The move was sharply condemned by Pakistan, which claims the disputed region as its own territory, but received wide support from Indians who believe it would help integrate the troubled state.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged world leaders to intervene following New Delhi’s move, raising fears of a fresh flare-up in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

In recent days, India has sent tens of thousands of troops to the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley with a population of 7 million, keeping it under a tight security lockdown.

Phone lines and internet services have been suspended to prevent protests and violence over the new measures, which are deeply unpopular in the region.

Not a single incident of violence had been reported on Tuesday, state police chief Dilbagh Singh told reporters, but the sense of fear was palpable and the restrictions were likely for the next few days.

Footage on Indian TV channels showed paramilitary troops deployed near barbed wire and barricades in the empty streets of the state capital, Srinagar. Markets, educational institutions and offices remained closed.

Three main Kashmiri politicians, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, were detained on Monday night after being placed under house arrest.

Kashmiri students in other parts of India were desperately trying to contact family and friends but were unable to do so.

“We do not know how our family members are and what is going on there … this is most frightening,” a Kashmiri student said in New Delhi on condition of anonymity.

“The special status was meant to protect the state’s demographic character as the only Muslim-majority state in India. Instead of winning hearts of Kashmiris, Shah only wants Kashmir’s land, not its people. We also stand to lose jobs,” he added.

Opinion was mixed among India’s legal experts whether the measures would stand up to legal scrutiny.

Noted constitutional expert Harish Salve said the measures appeared to be in order and had constitutional validity.

Kashmiri leaders told news channels that they were inclined to mount a challenge in the country’s Supreme Court.

The European Union said it was closely monitoring developments and it was “very important to avoid any escalation of tension in Kashmir and in the region.”

Media reports citing sources said Indian foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale had met envoys of key countries including United States, China, France, Britain and Russia to explain New Delhi’s move.