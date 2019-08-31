IAEA: Iran moving further away from nuclear deal’s uranium limit

Vienna, 30 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Iran has significantly exceeded its enriched uranium stocks in recent weeks and departed further from its nuclear deal with major powers, according to a new report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Islamic Republic now holds 241.6 kilograms of low-enriched uranium, 36.6 kilograms more than at the start of July, and 38.8 kilograms more than allowed under the nuclear agreement, the Vienna-based agency said Friday in the document seen by dpa.

Tehran has been carrying out its plan to gradually stop implementing the nuclear deal in recent months, in reaction to the United States’ decision to leave the agreement and to revive crippling sanctions against Iran’s oil sector.

The IAEA report confirmed that Iran is currently enriching uranium up to a purity grade of 4.5 per cent – higher than the 3.67-per-cent limit set by the agreement.

The report also showed that Iran has not increased this level further since the IAEA’s previous update in early July.

The 2015 deal aimed to curb Iran’s uranium production and to keep the enrichment level low in order to prevent the country from amassing material that could be turned into nuclear warheads.

Iran has threatened to raise the level to 20 per cent from September 6 unless sufficient efforts are made by the remaining nuclear deal powers to offset US sanctions.

However, a senior diplomat in Vienna said Friday that Iran has not signalled to the IAEA that it will actually carry out this plan next week, and he added that Tehran still appears to be mulling its options for how exactly to move further away from the nuclear pact.

“There is no indication that higher enrichment is what they are trying to do,” said the diplomat, who closely follows the Iranian nuclear file and requested anonymity for commenting on the report.

Britain, France and Germany, along with Russia and China, have been trying to salvage the pact by offering Iran a barter mechanism to shield foreign trade deals from Washington’s punitive measures.

The latest IAEA report comes amid Western effort to ease tensions with Iran.

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he could meet his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rowhani. The Iranian leader reacted by demanding that US sanctions be lifted first.

EU ministers who were meeting in Helsinki this week played down the possibility of a European naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping route where Iran has been flexing its naval muscle.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas noted Friday that any initiatives – such as a naval observation mission – would be closely coordinated so as not to jeopardize the window of opportunity opened between the US and Iran.

This latest development, announced by Trump at a Group of Seven summit in the French city of Biarritz, was “extremely welcomed” by the European Union, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Friday, while noting that only “time and work” will show if the new momentum is real.