Hong Kong protests enter 10th week with tear gas and crowds

Thousands of anti-government protesters brought traffic to a halt in the city’s central government and business districts on Sunday as demonstrations entered their 10th week in the Asian financial hub.

The day began in Victoria Park, where thousands gathered before taking to the streets with no fixed direction as protesters debated the next location on social media.

By 6 pm (1000 GMT) crowds had appeared to converge in Wan Chai close to police headquarters where barricades quickly went up on a major road.

On the other side of the city, police fired tear gas at a smaller demonstration in Sham Shui Po while scores continued to occupy Hong Kong International Airport for the third day.

Violent clashes were expected later in the evening with protesters expected to move to North Point later in the evening, where small groups of pro-China supporters were seen patrolling the area.

The neighborhood, known for its pro-China leanings, was last Sunday the site of violent clashes between protesters and residents.

Protests began on June 9 against a now suspended legislative bill that would have allowed for criminal extradition to mainland China.

While Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, it has a separate legal system until 2047 under the “one country, two systems” arrangement.