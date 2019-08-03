Hong Kong protesters call for general strike in latest march

Hong Kong, 3 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Protesters in Hong Kong called for a general strike next week as they marched through the streets of Mong Kok district in the latest anti-government protest.

Heading into their ninth week, the protests began as a movement against a legislative bill allowing for extradition to China but they have turned into a greater anti-government movement as city officials have failed to meet protest demands.

“We are not going to stop until we get an answer from the government,” said protester Sunny who declined to give his surname due to possible professional repercussions but said he would consider striking.

He said the protests were fuelled by anger from the “last two decades” of the government’s failure to represent the interests of ordinary people.

A general strike on Monday is expected to see 23,000 people participate, according to strike organizers.