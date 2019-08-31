Hong Kong police fire tear gas as protesters defy rally ban

Hong Kong, 31 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Police and protesters were in a standoff outside the Hong Kong government headquarters on Saturday, as thousands of others marched in defiance of police ban on a planned anti-government rally.

Police were firing tear gas in an attempt to push back protesters gathered outside the Legislative Council building. In return, the protesters hurled bricks and other projectiles.

Officers earlier fired water cannon with blue dye after protesters began throwing petrol bombs at police barricades.

Pepper spray was also being used on the demonstrators, as the city headed into its 13th week of mass anti-government protests.

While clashes were under way near the Legislative Council, thousands of other protesters were continuing on a procession that has taken them in a circle around the Hong Kong island’s central business and government districts.

The march was planned to mark five years since Beijing failed to grant electoral reform to Hong Kong, prompting 2014’s Umbrella Movement pro-democracy protests.

Police did not grant authorization for the rally but protesters came out anyway.

Crowds of all ages first gathered at a religious-themed rally before starting a procession that took them past prominent religious landmarks to historic Sheung Wan district and then back towards the government district.

Police presence was heavy with officers creating roadblocks to direct protesters away from government landmarks while a number of vehicles were spotted across Hong Kong island.

In anticipation of protests, Hong Kong’s subway system suspended service to the station nearest China’s Liaison office.

Saturday’s protest came the day after nine legislators and activists were charged by police for their role in anti-government demonstrations, which began on June 9 over a legislative bill that would have allowed for criminal extradition to China.

Jessica Wu said she thought the government was attempting to create a climate of fear to keep people from protesting. “I think they want to create a white terror around the environment or the atmosphere to stop us from coming out or exercising our rights or demonstration,” she told dpa.