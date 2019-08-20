0_Magazine.PortalArtsArts.PortalMakedonija.SlajderShowbiz

“Honeyland” vies for ‘Heart of Sarajevo’ before Macedonian premiere

The Macedonian award-winning documentary "Honeyland" is vying for the coveted 'Heart of Sarajevo' award at the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival, taking place on Aug. 16-23.

Bisera Altiparmakova 19 August 2019 20:35
