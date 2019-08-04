0_Macedonia.Portal0_Slajder0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Historian Gjorgiev against extraordinary meeting of bilateral joint commission

The Macedonian team of the joint commission on historical and educational issues between North Macedonia and Bulgaria does not accept the body to hold an extraordinary working meeting, historian Dragan Gjorgiev has stated.

Bisera Altiparmakova 4 August 2019 14:06
