Historian advises against rushed solution to Goce Delčev issue

Any request to have the Goce Delčev issue resolved immediately only for political purposes can affect the work of the commission in a negative way, historian Dragan Gjorgiev has said.

Bisera Altiparmakova 3 August 2019 14:09
