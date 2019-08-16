Hazard to miss start of Real Madrid’s season through injury

Barcelona, 16 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Real Madrid newcomer Eden Hazard will miss the start of the season through injury, the Spanish giants confirmed Friday.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder signed a five-year contract after moving from Chelsea and was due to make his competitive debut away at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

But a Real Madrid statement said: “After tests carried out after training our player Eden Hazard has been diagnosed with an injury in the anterior part of the left thigh.”

No time has been given for his recovery, but media in Spain have suggested he will miss the first three games of the season.