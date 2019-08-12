0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Hahn: Fight against high corruption must continue

Following the latest revelations in the Racket case, EU-Commissioner for European Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn said the fight against high corruption in North Macedonia must continue uninterrupted.

Magdalena Reed 11 August 2019 13:39
Back to top button
Close