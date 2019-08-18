National CorrespondentsSport

Greek, Portuguese swimmers win 2019 LEN Open Water Cup in Ohrid Lake

Greek swimmer Charalampos Athanasios Kynigakis in men's and Portuguese swimmer Angélica André in women's race are the winners of the first 10-km race in Lake Ohrid on Sunday organised by Ligue Européenne de Natation or LEN (European Swimming League).

Aleksandar Bacic, Ohrid 18 August 2019 17:11
