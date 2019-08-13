0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Gov’t recommends municipalities to remove Vergina Sun symbol from all public sites

The Government recommends the local self-government units to abide by the obligation under Article 8 paragraph (3) of the Final Agreement for the settlement of the differences as described in the United Nations Security Council Resolutions 817 (1993) and 845 (1993), the termination of the Interim Accord of 1995, and the establishment of a strategic partnership between the parties and to remove the symbol (Vergina Sun) from all public sites and public usage.

Silvana Kochovska 13 August 2019 17:53
Back to top button
Close