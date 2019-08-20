0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Gov’t decides on 5 pct increase of salaries in education

Starting September, salaries in primary, secondary and high education would increase by 5 percent, the Government decided at its 150th session on Tuesday. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 20 August 2019 20:07
