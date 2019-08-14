Golden Drum festival to consider how creativity drives change

Skopje, 14 August 2019 (MIA) – Through talks by Slavoj Žižek and 39 other speakers, the 26th Golden Drum International Festival of Creativity taking place in Portorož, Slovenia, Oct. 17-18, will consider how creative industries can promote positive change in society.

Joining Slovenia’s most famous philosopher in the festival forum will be a neuroscientist, a National Geographic photographer, a Sundance award-winning filmmaker, and numerous PR experts and advertising executives.

Over two festival days, participants will share their thoughts on “Creativity 4 Change,” this year’s Golden Drum slogan.

Professor Bogdan Draganski, Director of Neuroimaging Lab LREN at Lausanne University in Switzerland, will speak on what creativity has to do with the brain.

Azerbaijan-born photographer Rena Effendi, who has worked on editorial commissions for the New York Times, Vogue, the New Yorker, Newsweek, TIME, and other magazines, will speak about her experiences in a talk titled “Powered by National Geographic.”

Polish filmmaker Michal Marczak and Match&Spark CEO Anna Różalska will offer tips on shooting films, music videos, and commercials, and anecdotes on working with Oscar nominees or bands like Radiohead.

Central to the Golden Drum festival, however, is its official advertising competition, open for submissions through Sept. 3.

According to organizers, eligible to enter are companies that create marketing communications in North Macedonia and other countries in the region.

Poster designers under 30 have until Sept. 10 to submit their entries in the Young Drummers contest on the topic of “Slovenia, land of clean and healthy waters” supported by the Slovenian Tourist Board. mr/