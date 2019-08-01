Germany’s Maas expresses ‘deep shame’ for Nazi atrocities in Poland

Warsaw, 1 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has expressed “deep shame” for German atrocities committed in Poland during World War II, but ruled out his country paying reparations for the damages incurred.

The top diplomat made the comments in the Polish capital on Wednesday ahead of his participation in the commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising.

“For what was done to Poland by Germans and in the name of Germany, you can only feel deep shame,” Maas said during a press conference with his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz.

Germany feels morally responsible for World War II, and the suffering it brought to Poland and other countries will never be forgotten, Maas said.

But while underlining Germany’s moral responsibility for the war, Maas stated the issue of reparations for Poland is a closed matter for Germany.

Poland, in turn, has a “feeling of injustice or lack of compensation for harm and losses suffered” during World War II, Czaputowicz said, adding that “there is no reason to avoid this subject in bilateral relations.”

On the Polish side, as far as reparations are concerned, the ball is in the court of a parliamentary team charged with estimating the losses, Czaputowicz said.

“The Foriegn Ministry is waiting for the results of the works of that team and its final report and I think it will be a good basis for discussing this topic in the future,” he said.

At the same time, both officials underlined the strategic partnership of the two nations.

“The visit of minister Heiko Maas constitutes proof of close relations between Poland and Germany and the meaning that both sides ascribe to an honest, intensive dialogue between our countries,” Czaputowicz said.

Maas call his invitation to Warsaw a “special sign of trust” from the Polish government.

“I am grateful for the invitation also because today, 75 years after the Warsaw Uprising, Poland and Germany, as friends, express strong mutual trust,” he said.

During bilateral talks, the officials covered the future of the EU, the Polish minority in Germany as well as the European Common Security and Defence Policy in the context of NATO, among other topics.

On Wednesday, Maas launched a two-day visit to Poland as the country commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising.

Maas is the highest-ranking German official to commemorate the uprising since ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who was in Warsaw in 2004 for the 60th anniversary. Schroeder was the first West German head of government to attend the uprising commemorations.

On the second day of his trip, Maas and Czaputowicz are scheduled give speeches at the Warsaw Rising museum and commemorate the 1944 massacre of civilians in Warsaw’s district of Wola.

On August 1, 1944, Polish resistance forces led by the Home Army (Armia Krajowa) took up arms in Warsaw against the Nazi German occupiers in a failed bid to free the city.

Most of the roughly 200,000 casualties were civilians. After the end of the uprising, some half a million Warsaw residents were deported from the city, which was almost completely destroyed by the Nazis.