Gasoline, diesel prices drop

As of Monday midnight, gasoline retail prices will increase by Mden 3 and diesel by Mden 2 per liter, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has decided.

Silvana Kochovska 12 August 2019 15:40
