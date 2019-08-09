0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCivil Society

Fridays for Future Skopje to gather for solidarity after Siberia wildfires

Members of the Fridays for Future Skopje movement inspired by Greta Thunberg's action on climate change will gather on Friday near the Government, for solidarity after Siberia's raging wildfires. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 9 August 2019 9:47
