French Ambassador: ‘Racket’ case must be resolved

The case commonly refereed as 'Racket' deserves urgent reaction by the state authorities and I'm confident there will be progress, French Ambassador Christian Thimonier said Friday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 9 August 2019 20:31
