FMs Dimitrov and Dendias hold first meeting

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias met, for the first time, on the sidelines of the informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (Gymnich) in Helsinki, MIA's Athens correspondent reports. 

Sanja Ristovska, Greece 30 August 2019 11:50
