Five children die in house fire in US state of Pennsylvania 

Five children died Sunday in an early morning house fire in Erie, a city in north-western Pennsylvania, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 1:15 am (0515 GMT) Sunday in west Erie with multiple people trapped inside, the local news website Erie News Now reported.

Erie fire chief Guy Santone said seven people, including young children, were rescued, according to the website. One woman was flown to hospital in Pittsburgh.

A neighbour told Erie News Now the home may have operated as an overnight day care. Among the people who escaped were teenagers who let firefighters know there were babies still trapped inside, according to Erie News Now.

The ages of the children who died were not provided in the report.

The cause is under investigation. Santone said the fire may have been deliberately lit but it was too early to draw that conclusion.