0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

First steps taken to dismiss Katica Janeva

The Council of Public Prosecutors has taken the first steps to dismiss Katica Janeva as chief of the Special Prosecutor's Office. After the council sends in the official recommendation, Parliament will resume the procedure of Janeva's dismissal.

Magdalena Reed 30 August 2019 11:39
Back to top button
Close