First blood to Dortmund with Super Cup victory over Bayern Munich

Dortmund, 4 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Borussia Dortmund made a winning start to the new season with a 2-0 triumph over Bayern Munich to lift the German Super Cup on Saturday.

Dortmund have made no secret of wanting to end Bayern’s seven-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga title and last term’s runners-up sent an early message to their rivals.

Spaniard Paco Alcacer struck struck soon after the restart with a fine shot from just outside the box and England’s Jadon Sancho completed a swift counter-attack in the 69th minute.

Double winners Bayern could have levelled moments earlier but Marwin Hitz saved from Kingsley Coman and Manuel Akanji cleared Thomas Mueller’s effort on the rebound off the line.

The German Cup first round is next week before Bayern open the new Bundesliga campaign at home to Hertha Berlin on August 16.

Dortmund spent heavily in the close season but full back Nico Schulz was the only newcomer in their starting eleven.

Defender Mats Hummels missed the match against his former club after picking up an injury early Saturday while Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Mateu Morey were also out.

But their old stars were immediately lively as Marco Reus drew a fine save from Manuel Neuer before a minute had been played.

Alcacer was often used as a substitute last term but made the most of his chance to start to by breaking the deadlock.

Thiago’s careless pass allowed Sancho to fly down the right and Alcacer met his pass with an accurate first-time strike to beat Neuer.

Bayern were without injured record transfer Lucas Hernandez while Benjamin Pavard and Fiete Arp were on the bench. Serge Gnabry and Javi Martinez were also injured as they lined up with a starting eleven entirely from last year’s squad.

Thiago’s error was not the only slip they made, however, and Dortmund had the better of the chances before going in front.

Alcacer shot wide when Neuer raced from his goal and the Germany keeper also blocked Raphael Guerreiro before half-time.

Hitz, in for injured number one Roman Buerki, gathered from Coman’s poked effort with the game goalless and superbly denied the French winger’s point-blank header as Bayern chased an equalizer.

Mueller had almost the whole goal at his mercy but off balance could not beat Akanji in the resulting scramble.

Dortmund were largely unthreatened though and when a break found Sancho free on the right again he could race clear unchallenged to beat Neuer and seal victory.

Sancho was substituted soon after receiving a nasty stamp off the field from Joshua Kimmich, who escaped with just a yellow card. But Dortmund could soon start their celebrations.

They were far from full-throated; both teams will know bigger challenges await.