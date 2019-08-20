Firefighters make progress against huge Canary Islands blaze

Madrid, 20 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Firefighters have begun to get a handle on a devastating forest fire that has raged in the mountains of Gran Canaria, officials said.

“There is good news this morning,” the president of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres, tweeted on Tuesday, saying the fire that has destroyed 10,000 hectares of land had lost some “potential.”

Around 600 people and water-bombing aircraft were working to battle the ferocious blaze, which erupted on Saturday and spread quickly due to high temperatures and strong winds.

It forced the evacuation of about 9,000 residents in villages south-west of the capital Las Palmas.

Gran Canaria, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, is a tourist destination off north-western Africa. Authorities said the fire has so far not affected the popular vacation spots.