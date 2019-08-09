ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Film composer Konstantinov to get special recognition at Manaki Brothers Film Festival

Composer Ljupco Konstantinov is this year's recipient of the recognition Big Star of Macedonian Cinema - an award presented by the Macedonian Film Professionals Association.

Bisera Altiparmakova 8 August 2019 19:56
