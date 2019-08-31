Federer advances amid scheduling questions; Djokovic, Serena through

New York, 31 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Roger Federer served sensationally on Friday as he routed Britain’s Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 for a place in the US Open fourth round.

However, the match was also the subject of a scheduling controversy on a day which saw world number one Novak Djokovic, 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka, six-time winner Serena Williams and French Open champ Ash Barty advance but former New York finalist Kei Nishikori crash out.

While Federer had a day of rest Thursday, Evans played back-to-back matches because his second round against Lucas Pouille was washed out Wednesday and staged Thursday with a 6 pm [2200 GMT] finish, seeing him return 18 hours later at noon Friday.

“I was fatigued,” Evans said. “I thought it was pretty tough I was first up after playing yesterday, if I’m being brutally honest.”

Evans said that, ranked 58th, he has no saying on such issues as match scheduling, while suggesting the big three of Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal could have things their way.

“There is probably about four people in this tournament who have a say when they play. Maybe three … The tournament obviously wants Roger, would rather [see] Roger going through that match than me,” he said.

Federer retorted that he was “sick and tired of it, that apparently I call the shots. The tournament and the TV stations do.”

He acknowledged “that the scheduling was not in his favour” but added: “That’s tennis. It’s entertainment, and the show must go on.”

But Evans also admitted Federer “was too good” as the Swiss allowed him just six points on his own serve in the first set and then won his next five service games to love to take the second set and go 1-0 up in the third.

Evans broke two games later but Federer reeled off the next four games to complete the quickest men’s draw victory of the current tournament in a mere 1 hour, 20 minutes on a beautiful summer afternoon in New York.

Federer finished with 48 winners while Evans, who was invited by the 20-time grand slam champion to train with him in Switzerland ahead of the French Open, had a mere seven.

“I played really good tennis and enjoyed myself,” said Federer, who meets 15th seed David Goffin next. “It’s a good feeling to have after the last couple of matches.”

Djokovic beat 111th-ranked American Denis Kudla in straight sets just as last month at Wimbledon, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, and showing no visible signs of a left shoulder problem that has been bothering him during the tournament.

The Serb now faces a big challenge against Wawrinka, who beat him in the 2016 final in New York, the 2015 French Open decider, and en route to his other grand slam title at the 2014 Australian Open.

“I managed to play almost pain-free. That is a big improvement,” Djokovic said, and added on the meeting with Wawrinka: “We had some great battles across the world … Let the best player win.”

Wawrinka, the last man not in the big three to win a grand slam with his success three years ago in New York, dispatched Italian lucky loser Paolo Lorenzi, 6-4, 7-6 (11-9), 7-6 (7-4).

Fancied Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev also advanced, into a meeting with German qualifier Dominik Koepfer, saving set points in the first and third set to beat Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez, 7-6 (7-1), 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4.

The recent Cincinnati Masters winner had the crowd against him though after snatching a towel from a bollboy, getting a code violation and then tossing his racquet in the direction of the umpire.

The 2014 finalist Nishikori meanwhile became the latest high seed to go out on the men’s side, the number seven losing 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 to youngster Alex de Minaur of Australia. He is the seventh from the 12 top seeds to go out.

Williams posted a clinical 6-3, 6-2 win over Czech Karolina Muchova to keep her bid for a record-equalling 24th grand slam titles alive.

“I think I had a lot of intensity, which is good,” said Williams, who will face Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic next.

The 2017 finalist Madison Keys fought through nausea to win an all-American duel against Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-5 and now faces a big battle against fifth seeded Elina Svitolina. Keys had her blood pressure tested during the match but was able to finish.

French Open champion Ash Barty advanced to a date with China’s Wang Qiang, and 2016 finalist and third seed Karolina Pliskova also won to face 16th seed Johanna Konta.