Ex-FARC commander Marquez announces return to arms in Colombia

Bogota, 29 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Concern was growing in Colombia on Thursday about the eventual weakening of the country’s peace process with the former guerrilla movement FARC after several of its ex-commanders announced they were taking up arms again.

In a video released overnight, Luciano Marin Arango, better known by his guerrilla name Ivan Marquez, announced “a new phase in the armed struggle” and accused the government of not having honoured the peace deal which led to the demobilization of about 7,000 FARC fighters.

Marquez had gone missing more than a year ago. In the video, he was flanked by about 20 people dressed in fatigues. They included former FARC commander Seuxis Hernandez alias Jesus Santrich, who is facing drug-trafficking charges and who went missing on June 30, as well as two other ex-commanders.

The peace agreement negotiated in Havana ended 52 years of conflict in 2016. FARC was turned into a political party and given 10 seats in Congress.

Armed conflict in Colombia has left more than 260,000 people dead since 1958 and displaced nearly 8 million people, according to the governmental National Centre for Historical Memory.

Marquez said he would seek an alliance with the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group, which is estimated to have more than 2,000 fighters and which has not been able to reach a peace deal with the government.

He said FARC members would not target police and soldiers “respectful of the people’s interests,” but the country’s “oligarchy,” and would not kidnap civilians for ransom.

One of the ELN leaders said the group was “open” to Marquez’s proposal, daily El Tiempo reported.

The video is believed to have been shot in Venezuela, which Colombia accuses of protecting its rebel groups, according to broadcaster Caracol.

Rodrigo Londono, leader of the FARC party, rejected Marquez’s announcement. “The common goal for the vast majority is peace in Colombia,” he tweeted.

Centrist Senator Roy Barreras, who helped to negotiate the Havana agreement, dismissed Marquez and his allies as having “no operative capacity” and representing no threat.

Peace Commissioner Miguel Ceballos said Marquez’s announcement would not “in any way affect” the implementation of the peace deal.

Former President Juan Manuel Santos, who signed the peace agreement, said that 90 per cent of former FARC fighters supported it.

“We need to continue keeping our promises to them. Defectors need to be forcefully repressed. The fight for peace will not stop,” he tweeted.

“This is neither the first nor the last crisis in the process. We reject and condemn the announcements of Ivan Marquez,” said Humberto de la Calle, who headed the government’s negotiating team in Havana.

President Ivan Duque, who sees the peace deal as being too lenient on the ex-rebels, has been accused of trying to undermine it with moves such as seeking modifications to the functioning of the post-conflict tribunal JEP.

“The country needs to be conscious that there was no peace process, but a pardon to some people responsible for atrocious crimes,” tweeted former president Alvaro Uribe, who campaigned against the peace deal and is regarded as Duque’s mentor.

Critics of the government say it is not affording sufficient protection to former FARC fighters and community leaders who are being killed by paramilitary, criminal and guerrilla groups around the country.

“In two years, more than 500 social leaders have been killed and 150 guerrilla fighters are dead amid indifference and indolence on the part of the state,” Marquez said in the video.