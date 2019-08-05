European NGOs launch new migrant rescue boat in Mediterranean

European charities Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee launched a new migrant rescue boat on Sunday, eight months after a previous vessel was forced to cease operations.

The Ocean Viking, sailing under a Norwegian flag, set off from the French port of Marseille, a spokeswoman for SOS Mediterranee confirmed, and was set to arrive off the coast of Libya by the end of the week.

With capacity for around 200 people it is currently the biggest rescue vessel in the Mediterranean and also has four high-speed rescue boats as well as a medical clinic.

The charities were forced to cease operations with their previous vessel, the Aquarius, after two years in December due to pressure from Italy, where the right-wing government has taken a hard line on migrants arriving by boat.

The Mediterranean is among the most dangerous routes for people trying to flee Africa and the Middle East for Europe. At least 426 people have died since the beginning of the year after setting off from Libya, according to SOS Mediterranee.

However countries including Italy and Malta have regularly refused rescue boats safe harbour.