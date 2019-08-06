EU leaders formally nominate Spain’s Borrell as next EU top diplomat

Brussels, 6 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – EU states have put forward Spain’s Josep Borrell to take over from Federica Mogherini when she leaves office as EU foreign policy chief at the end of October, the European Council announced Monday, after nominating him in July.

The council formally appointed the Spanish foreign minister after getting the nod from the president-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on July 26, a spokesman said Monday in Brussels.

In order for him to secure the mandate, which will run until the end of October 2024, Borrell must first be approved by the European Parliament along with all new commission members.

Socialist Borrell has served as foreign minister in the cabinet of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez since June 2018. The 72-year-old, Stanford-educated economist has been involved in Spanish politics since the late 1970s and held a series of different posts.

Borrell also has experience outside Spanish politics. He led the European University Institute in Florence from 2010 to 2012, and as president of the European Parliament from 2004 to 2007.

While Borrell hails from Catalonia, he is a staunch opponent of the region’s secession – a flash point in Spanish politics.

The job’s full title is the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.