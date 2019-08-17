Epstein death ruled suicide by medical examiner 

Accused sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein died by suicide in his New York prison cell, the city’s medical examiner said Friday, amid a wave of conspiracy theories that the financier was murdered.

Epstein, 66, was found unresponsive in his prison cell in New York on August 10. He had been taken off suicide watch in the days prior to his death, having been placed under close supervision after what might have been an attempt to take his own life in July.

In a short statement, New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said Friday that Epstein committed suicide by hanging.

Following Epstein‘s death US Attorney General William Barr said there were “serious irregularities” at the prison where Jeffrey Epstein, and public outcry over the prison’s failure to properly ensure the billionare stood trial for child sex-trafficking charges.