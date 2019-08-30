0_Macedonia.PortalBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Economy Minister Bekteshi meets U.S. Ambassador Byrnes

Ongoing cooperation between the countries and ways to further it in the future, most notably in the field of economy, were discussed Thursday by Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia, Kate Marie Byrnes.

Bisera Altiparmakova 29 August 2019 19:53
