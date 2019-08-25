0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

DM Shekerinska says she’d sue “Republika” for lies intended to delay proceedings against crime

Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska posted on her Facebook page that she would file a lawsuit against portal "Republika" for lies written about her. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 24 August 2019 18:19

