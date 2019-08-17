BusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyVideo statement

Dimkovski: North Macedonia’s steps to Kosovo food imports ban to be revealed next week

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski said Saturday concrete steps that North Macedonia is to take towards banned imports of potatoes and honey from North Macedonia into Kosovo will be known after a meeting with Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and Food and Veterinary Agency Director Zoran Atanasov scheduled for Monday (Aug. 19).

Silvana Kochovska 17 August 2019 13:34
